Tibet-in-exile government leader sworn in

DHARAMSALA, India (AFP) — Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama prayed as the leader of the elected government of Tibetans in exile was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.
The India-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) — condemned by China as “nothing but a separatist political group” — is a key institution for the exiles, especially after the Dalai Lama handed over political power in 2011.
Elections took place in February and April in 27 countries — but not China.
The government’s “sikyong” or leader, Penpa Tsering, was elected for a second term, after taking 61 percent in the preliminary round — a high enough threshold to win outright.
Tsering said Wednesday that he did not seek full independence for Tibet, but rather backed the Dalai Lama’s long-standing “Middle Way” policy seeking autonomy and a “resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through non-violence, dialogue and mutual benefit.”
Groups of traditional dancers performed, as crowds including red robed monks and nuns watched the ceremony in India’s northern hilltown of Dharamshala.
‘Enduring bond’
“We... urge all Tibetans to remember our shared identity as political exiles, set aside differences, foster unity, and fulfil our individual responsibilities towards the common cause of Tibet,” Tsering said after took the oath of office in front of justice officials, and watched by the Dalai Lama.