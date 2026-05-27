Tibet-in-exile government leader sworn in

DHARAMSALA, India (AFP) — Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama prayed as the leader of the elected government of Tibetans in exile was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.

The India-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) — condemned by China as “nothing but a separatist political group” — is a key institution for the exiles, especially after the Dalai Lama handed over political power in 2011.