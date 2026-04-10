Junta chief swears as president

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar (AFP) — Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president on Friday, continuing his rule from a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

As the nation’s armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 — detaining the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and triggering a civil war.

After a half-decade of ruling by diktat, he organized an election concluding in January excluding her party and securing a walkover win for military allies in civilian politics who backed him into the top office.