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Junta chief swears as president

FORMER Myanmar military chief and Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing leaves after his sworn-in ceremony during a session of the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Union Parliament) in Naypyidaw on 10 April 2026.
FORMER Myanmar military chief and Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing leaves after his sworn-in ceremony during a session of the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Union Parliament) in Naypyidaw on 10 April 2026. SAI AUNG MAIN/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar (AFP) — Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president on Friday, continuing his rule from a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

As the nation’s armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 — detaining the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and triggering a civil war.

After a half-decade of ruling by diktat, he organized an election concluding in January excluding her party and securing a walkover win for military allies in civilian politics who backed him into the top office.

FORMER Myanmar military chief and Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing leaves after his sworn-in ceremony during a session of the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Union Parliament) in Naypyidaw on 10 April 2026.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing elected Myanmar president
Myanmar
Myanmar junta
Min Aung Hlaing

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