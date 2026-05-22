Hour by hour: DOE’s O.N.E. campaign promotes energy-saving habits

The campaign isn’t simply a call to conserve energy, but an initiative positioned as a lifestyle habit for Filipinos to spend more time with family, while being more responsible in utilizing energy.

The launch at the SM Mall of Asia Globe was headlined by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and SM Supermalls Vice President for Mall Operations Engr. Junias Eusebio, highlighting small actions, when done together, create a meaningful impact.

“During our last march, we reduced the country's electricity demand by 145 megawatts in a single hour. The equivalent of powering roughly 1 million homes. One hour can take just that same energy to give back to our communities every Saturday,” Garin said.

Garin also underscored that O.N.E. is a lifestyle built one Saturday at a time, one household at a time, and one switch at a time, promoting a generation that unplugs but stays connected.

“The most powerful thing about a good habit is how far it travels when people bring it with them. Into their homes and everyday lives. For our communities, country, and this planet, we all share. I hope we take on this habit every 8 o'clock,” Garin added.

Other guests who joined the campaign were volleyball star Bella Belen, lifestyle influencer Pauline Gaston, and Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves.

Including DOE USec. Mario C. Marasigan and ASec. Mandy Romero, SM Executive Vice President for Marketing, Jonjon San Agustin, Operations Vice President, Teodoro Bautista, and Pasay City Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano, highlighting a strong collaboration between government and the private sector in advancing energy awareness initiatives.

Meanwhile, SM Supermalls has also committed to switching off non-essential lights and systems across its malls nationwide every Saturday during the designated hour, complementing its broader sustainability initiatives such as LED lighting upgrades, smart cooling systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Additionally, following the SM Mall of Asia launch, activations will also be held with other major mall developers, including Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls from May to June 2026 to further make energy efficiency visible, relatable, and repeatable.

For households, participation is within reach with just a switch; simply turn off non-essential lights, unplug standby devices, limit screen time, and set air conditioners to 24°C to 25°C when use is necessary.

Through the O.N.E. Campaign, the DOE intends to institutionalize energy efficiency as a national effort, proving that energy security is not achieved by infrastructure investments alone, but also through a well-organized and consistent participation by Filipinos.