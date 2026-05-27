Senate rule change for Sara trial — Drilon

“So it is very crucial that electronic voting be allowed because a personal presence would not be possible to muster the necessary votes to sustain the denial of a subpoena on the bank records,” Drilon told ANC’s Headstart.

“Maybe the minority would still not have 13 votes to reorganize, but in terms of the issues being voted upon, the present majority would not have the numbers to carry out the measure, or any motion on the floor,” he added.

The minority bloc, led by ousted Senate president Tito Sotto, walked out of Tuesday’s session in protest against Senator Rodante Marcoleta’s proposal to amend Rule 14, Section 41 of the Senate Rules. This would allow senators — for justifiable reasons — to participate in sessions via video conference or other electronic means.

Under current Senate rules, virtual participation is permitted only during force majeure, unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances, or emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minority “Solid Bloc 11” assailed Marcoleta’s proposal, which was backed by Cayetano who insisted on dividing the house despite the debate still going on.

The opposition senators accused Cayetano and his allies of “railroading the process,” citing Senate rules that any amendments must be presented on the floor one day before its consideration.

They derided the move as a veiled attempt to allow allies such as Senators Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva to participate in proceedings despite their projected absence as they face possible arrest.

Dela Rosa has an outstanding warrant from the International Criminal Court and is in hiding.

Estrada and Villanueva, meanwhile, could face similar legal troubles after the Ombudsman indicated they would soon be charged with plunder over their alleged involvement in flood control anomalies.

The walkout resulted in the lack of a quorum, forcing an adjournment that effectively halted the majority’s plan to amend the rules.