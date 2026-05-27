Scraping bottom

“How can a senator declare a net worth of P70 million or P80 million when his wristwatch alone costs P8 million or P10 million?” she said.

“I’m 86,” she explained, when pressed on her candor. “I don’t want to face my God and say I was being diplomatic. I’m only saying what people are already thinking — they won’t say it themselves. I have very little to lose.”

Without saying how, Monsod urged getting rid of those senators who are truly hopeless because they think only of themselves. “And we know who they are, don’t we?”

She stressed, nonetheless, that the public, or the voters, must never again use the ballot to place incompetents in the chamber.

“I’m appealing to the Filipino people because they have been taken advantage of for so long. And these senators — they know who they are — they even tell lies, you know?” Monsod said.

Of the 24 senators, the University of the Philippines School of Economics professor emeritus could count only a handful as worthy of their lofty positions, given the corruption issues leveled against them.

“Some of them may be corrupt, but you know, you cannot eliminate corruption all the time. But at least they still have principles. Those who are corrupt and also have no principles must go,” she said.

The backdrop for Monsod’s discourse was one of the most dramatic episodes in recent political history as Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, formerly Philippine National Police chief and the implementer of the war on drugs, had been absent from the Senate since November 2025 after word spread that an International Criminal Court arrest warrant had been issued against him.