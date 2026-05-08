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ART: becomes them

ART: becomes them
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Days after the much-awaited Met Gala 2026 painted a swathe of color on the steps of the New York Metropolitan Theater, the visual shock of framing fashion as art form has yet to subside.

This year’s exhibition, themed “Costume Art,” welcomed stellar gala attendees garbed in the required dress code, “Fashion is Art.”

ART: becomes them
The Met Gala 2026: All the dresses that declared 'fashion is art'

Taking inspiration from art by the likes of Gustav Klimt, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, to sculptures by Allen Jones and even the Winged Victory of Samothrace on display in the Louvre, many of the Met Gala attendees this year, indeed, ignored restraint.

While standout outfits ruled the red carpet for sheer artistry, others had fashion wags snipping and sniping.

HUNTER Schafer
HUNTER Schafer
SINGER and actress Janelle Monae was a living piece of installation art where tech meets fashion by Christian Siriano, one of the most unique gowns.
SINGER and actress Janelle Monae was a living piece of installation art where tech meets fashion by Christian Siriano, one of the most unique gowns.

For instance, Hunter Schafer, Heidi Klum and Gracie Abrams were widely cited by fashion experts for their near-perfect recreations of specific art pieces, but some saw these as too literal. Schafer’s look directly referenced Gustav Klimt’s Mäda Primavesi. Klum’s custom look was an incredibly literal transformation into Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal sculpture. Abrams’ gown was a direct homage to Klimt’s Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I (the “Woman in Gold”).

HEIDI Klum
HEIDI Klum
GRACIE Abrams
GRACIE Abrams

While some admired American Vogue’s head of editorial content Chloe Malle’s custom gown by Brooklyn-based designer Colleen Allen, which “beautifully captured the distinctive marigold hue of the sleeping muse’s dress” in Frederic Leighton’s Flaming June, others thought it was too simple.

Clashing opinions aside, the event on the whole met everyone’s expectations for brilliance, beauty and the bizarre (and here we show some of the standouts we picked, for various subjective reasons).

A MASK of her own face was the perfect accessory to actress Gwendoline Christie’s red gown and feathered hat by Giles Deacon.
A MASK of her own face was the perfect accessory to actress Gwendoline Christie’s red gown and feathered hat by Giles Deacon.
SABRINA Carpenter turned to Dior to create a dress made with film reels from the classic Audrey Hepburn movie as her tribute.
SABRINA Carpenter turned to Dior to create a dress made with film reels from the classic Audrey Hepburn movie as her tribute.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour led the evening as co-chairs. Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello headed the host committee, joined by a roster that included Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Teyana Taylor, Gwendoline Christie, Sam Smith and Angela Bassett — a lineup engineered for both relevance and reach.

MET Gala 2026 co-chair Beyoncé was resplendent in a jewel-encrusted skeleton-inspired Olivier Rousteing dress and a $50-million diamond.
MET Gala 2026 co-chair Beyoncé was resplendent in a jewel-encrusted skeleton-inspired Olivier Rousteing dress and a $50-million diamond.
MET Gala 2026 co-chair Nicole Kidman looked stunning in scarlet Chanel with feathered cuffs and a long train.
MET Gala 2026 co-chair Nicole Kidman looked stunning in scarlet Chanel with feathered cuffs and a long train.

For all the grumbles about a “disappointing” lack of thematic commitment from some guests compared to previous years, as well as other controversial observations including the “heavy involvement of ‘Silicon Valley money’ specifically from honorary chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the Met Gala met its core target.

OLYMPIAN Eileen Gu was feeling whimsical in a sculpted Iris Van Herpen bubble bath dress. It blews bubbles as she walked, too.
OLYMPIAN Eileen Gu was feeling whimsical in a sculpted Iris Van Herpen bubble bath dress. It blews bubbles as she walked, too.

The event reportedly raised an unprecedented $42 million for the Costume Institute, shattering the previous 2025 record of $31 million. Perhaps the staggering ticket prices, at $100,000 per person, and table costs starting at $350,000, had much to do with it.

The Gala also successfully inaugurated the new 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries, providing a permanent home for the Costume Institute just off the Met’s Great Hall.

Curator Andrew Bolton organized the exhibition of over 400 works into body types prevalent in art across the museum, such as the “Classical Body,” “Naked Body” and the “Aging Body.”

The “Costume Art” exhibit runs from 10 May 2026 through 10 January 2027.

COLMAN Domingo wore a velvet Valentino suit with a colorful square check pattern.
COLMAN Domingo wore a velvet Valentino suit with a colorful square check pattern.
Met Gala 2026
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