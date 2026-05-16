Endangered crocodile rescued in Valenzuela

Initial assessment showed that the crocodile was in good condition. The reptile measured seven feet and three inches long and weighed around 70 kilograms.

To ensure its safety and proper care, authorities brought the animal to the Biodiversity Management Bureau-Wildlife Rescue Center for observation and rehabilitation.

The Philippine freshwater crocodile, also known as the Mindoro crocodile or locally as bukarot, is a small- to medium-sized crocodilian species found only in the Philippines.

It is considered the rarest and most endangered crocodilian species in the world, with fewer than 140 individuals believed to remain in the wild.

The species is listed as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, with its population declining by nearly 95 percent between 1937 and 2012.