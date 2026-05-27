Recto orders faster TUPAD rollout for Brigada Eskwela

Recto said TUPAD beneficiaries should be mobilized to support the nationwide Brigada Eskwela campaign by helping in the maintenance, repair, and beautification of public schools.

The move, he said, would not only help schools prepare for the resumption of classes but also provide temporary employment to Filipinos in need.

TUPAD is a community-based emergency employment program of the Department of Labor and Employment that provides short-term jobs for displaced, underemployed, and vulnerable workers. Launched in 2009 under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), TUPAD beneficiaries are typically assigned to community work such as clean-up drives, rehabilitation projects, reforestation, declogging operations, and school maintenance for a period ranging from 10 to 30 days.

The program has also been widely used during calamities and economic disruptions to provide temporary income assistance while supporting community recovery efforts. In 2024, TUPAD workers were tapped for flood control and Brigada Eskwela-related activities, including the cleaning of schools, canals, and public spaces.

The Executive Secretary also assured Tolentino of the full backing of the Office of the Executive Secretary for DOLE’s programs and initiatives.

Recto expressed confidence in Tolentino’s leadership, saying the new labor chief is “the right man for the job.”

Also present during the meeting was Department of Education Undersecretary Fatima Lipp Panontongan.