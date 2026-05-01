Media workers among 15K TUPAD beneficiaries in EV

As part of the program, the group conducted tree-planting and coastal cleanup activities in Palo, Leyte, including a five-hectare watershed site previously under the National Greening Program.

Participants planted native tree species such as yakal and tongog based on recommendations from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office.

EVMWB president Miriam Desacada said the initiative benefits both the government and media workers, many of whom are not regular employees.

She noted that media practitioners are often overworked and underpaid, with limited access to social benefits and earnings largely dependent on advertising shares and transport allowances.

Meanwhile, Department of Labor and Employment regional director Dax Villaruel said the TUPAD beneficiaries in the region will receive over P85 million in total assistance.

Also provided aid during the Labor Day event were 1,500 beneficiaries of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program and 640 participants under the Government Internship Program.

Labor Day activities also included job fairs in Tacloban, Ormoc, Catbalogan, and Borongan cities, as well as in Naval and Catarman towns.

A total of 131 local employers and 10 overseas recruitment agencies joined the job fairs, offering more than 4,600 job vacancies.