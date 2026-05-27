PNP says no special treatment for Bato dela Rosa

“The Philippine National Police operates strictly on legal frameworks and our sworn oath to serve and protect, meaning no individual is above the law regardless of rank or title,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief acknowledged the institutional respect held for dela Rosa as a former police chief but stressed that it would not influence police operations.

“While our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato dela Rosa as a former PNP chief, we assure the public that there will be no special treatment, and our personnel will execute all lawful directives with absolute professionalism, impartiality, and transparency,” he said.

Nartatez said he has directed all police units to strictly follow standard operating procedures in any operation involving dela Rosa, who is facing an alleged arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

He also instructed commanders to prevent preferential treatment and avoid unauthorized disclosures that could compromise police operations.

The PNP chief issued the statement following public questions on whether officers would strictly enforce legal procedures against dela Rosa because of his influence and standing within the police institution.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating with other government agencies to ensure the orderly implementation of any legal process involving the senator.

“We expect all officers to uphold standard operating procedures without fear or favor, and we explicitly appeal to Senator Dela Rosa’s enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to cooperate fully with the legal process,” he said.

“The eyes of the nation are on us, and the PNP will remain a professional, disciplined institution that honors the badge by executing its mandates with maximum restraint, strict adherence to human rights, and total accountability,” he added.