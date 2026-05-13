PEZA sets sights for more bilateral trade, cooperation among ASEAN

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is optimistic that more investments from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will flow into the Philippines following the successful 48th ASEAN Business Summit held in Cebu City from 6 to 8 May 2026.

The summit highlighted the need to strengthen regional supply chains, advance sustainability initiatives, improve food and energy security, accelerate digital transformation, and encourage strategic investments across ASEAN economies amid global economic challenges.