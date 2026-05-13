PEZA sets sights for more bilateral trade, cooperation among ASEAN

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is optimistic that more investments from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will flow into the Philippines following the successful 48th ASEAN Business Summit held in Cebu City from 6 to 8 May 2026.
The summit highlighted the need to strengthen regional supply chains, advance sustainability initiatives, improve food and energy security, accelerate digital transformation, and encourage strategic investments across ASEAN economies amid global economic challenges.
PEZA director general (DG) Tereso O. Panga said the summit provided an opportunity to showcase the Philippines as an attractive investment destination in Southeast Asia, particularly the world-class and environment-friendly ecozones under PEZA.
“Hosting the ASEAN Business Summit reinforced that the Philippines is open for business and ready to collaborate with our ASEAN neighbors in building a more resilient and integrated regional economy,” DG Panga said.
Speaking on the sidelines during an ASEAN Business Media Exchange session, DG Panga joined SteelAsia vice president for Industry Development Bobby Batungbacal and Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures EVP and COO Greg Banzon in discussing how ASEAN industries are responding to geopolitical uncertainties through innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships.
The PEZA director general explained, “While we recognize the devastating impact of the ongoing global headwinds that are impacting operations in and out of the ecozones, majority of our investors are continuously putting their bets on the Philippines and ensuring that they are ahead of the game.”
Notably, PEZA recorded a total of P109.42 billion in approved investments for the first four months of the year, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the country despite prevailing global economic uncertainties. These investments are expected to generate over 16,000 new jobs, boost exports, and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.
The director general highlighted that PEZA remains committed to enhancing the country’s competitiveness by streamlining business processes, promoting sustainability initiatives, and supporting innovation-driven industries that create high-quality jobs for Filipinos.
“The advantage of placing your investments in PEZA is predictability, safe and sound business environment, one stop-shop for ease of doing business, and strategic support from experienced and professional officers for our registered enterprises,” DG Panga said.
PEZA also underscored the importance of deeper ASEAN economic cooperation, particularly in priority sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, information technology-business process management (IT-BPM), renewable energy, agribusiness, and strategic infrastructure.
The Philippines, in cooperation with other neighboring countries, must strengthen inter-ASEAN trade, supply chain diversification, strengthen logistics corridors and further position itself as a preferred “plus one” investment destination for multinational enterprises and small and medium enterprises.
DG Panga highlighted, “Achieving this goal requires a strong whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach to ensure policy alignment, infrastructure readiness, ease of doing business, and sustained investor confidence in the country. From our sphere of influence, we will continue to strengthen investor facilitation, promote sustainable and innovation-driven industries, and position PEZA ecozones as strategic investment hubs in the Asia-Pacific region.”