PAGCOR launches 24/7 gambling addiction hotline

The initiative was launched in partnership with Seagulls Flock Organization Inc., a group involved in mental health, counseling, addiction treatment, and behavioral wellness programs.

The launch ceremony was attended by PAGCOR officials led by Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco and Senior Vice President for Land-Based Operations Daniel Cecilio.

“PAGCOR is aware that for many, gaming is just a form of leisure and recreation,” Tengco said, adding that the agency remains committed to ensuring the gaming industry stays “productive, well-governed, humane, and accountable.”

Tengco warned that while gambling may begin as entertainment, it can eventually lead to financial problems, emotional distress, damaged relationships, and social isolation.

He emphasized that responses to gambling addiction should be “rooted not only in regulation but also in compassion.”

Teresita Castillo thanked PAGCOR for supporting what she described as the country’s first dedicated 24-hour gambling addiction hotline.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with PAGCOR… because parang nagbi-bridge from the regulatory and the clinical evidence-based interventions,” Castillo said.

She added that the helpline currently operates with 12 para-counselors working in three shifts daily, with plans to expand the team in the future.

A graduation ceremony for the hotline’s para-counselors was also conducted during the event to certify that hotline personnel are trained and equipped to handle gambling-related concerns professionally.