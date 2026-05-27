Over 150,000 delivery riders to get P5,000 cash aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has started the regional payout of cash relief assistance for Private Express and/or Messengerial Delivery Service drivers affected by rising fuel prices.
DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the agency aims to distribute P5,000 in cash aid to more than 150,000 PEMEDES drivers outside Metro Manila beginning Wednesday.
“Base sa listahan mula sa ating mga rehiyon, ang target po ay higit na 150,000 na mga regional PEMEDES drivers ang mabibigyan ng PHP5,000 cash relief assistance para matulungan sila na matugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan lalo pa’t mataas pa rin ang presyo ng petrolyo dahil sa krisis sa Middle East,” Dumlao said.
According to the DSWD, payout activities are being conducted in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen.
Among the beneficiaries are drivers from LBC Express, Grab Express, Lalamove Technology Philippines, Fastrak Services Inc., Global Jet Cargo Philippines Inc., J&J Dynamic, and Express Speed Riders Inc.
Separate payouts for transport workers in Metro Manila are also ongoing, the department said.