One year later, Kim Soo-hyun continues fight to clear his name

Kim Se-ui faces allegations including defamation for allegedly spreading false claims through YouTube and other online platforms that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor. He is also accused of using artificial intelligence to manipulate Kim Sae-ron’s voice in content intended to damage the actor’s reputation. In granting the arrest warrant, the court cited concerns that he could flee or destroy evidence.

The controversy began after online allegations surfaced following Kim Sae-ron’s death in February 2025. In March last year, Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference where he admitted that he had once dated Kim Sae-ron, but firmly denied claims that she had been underage during the relationship.

At the time, the actor said, “I won’t ask you to trust me. I will prove it.”

On Wednesday, his agency stated that Kim Soo-hyun had spent the past year working to fulfill that promise and expressed gratitude to fans who continued to support him.

Kim Soo-hyun later filed criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui and members of Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family, accusing them of offenses including defamation through the spread of false information.