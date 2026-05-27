One year later, Kim Soo-hyun continues fight to clear his name

Can actor Kim Soo-hyun restore his reputation, recover from a year of turmoil, and reclaim his place as the “star” Kim Soo-hyun once again?
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency said Wednesday that “the truth is being confirmed through due legal process and a thorough investigation,” after a YouTuber who spearheaded allegations against the actor was arrested.
In a statement released a day after the Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui, the head of HoverLab and operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, Gold Medalist said the court’s decision demonstrated that the accusations and evidence presented against Kim were false.
Kim Se-ui faces allegations including defamation for allegedly spreading false claims through YouTube and other online platforms that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor. He is also accused of using artificial intelligence to manipulate Kim Sae-ron’s voice in content intended to damage the actor’s reputation. In granting the arrest warrant, the court cited concerns that he could flee or destroy evidence.
The controversy began after online allegations surfaced following Kim Sae-ron’s death in February 2025. In March last year, Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference where he admitted that he had once dated Kim Sae-ron, but firmly denied claims that she had been underage during the relationship.
At the time, the actor said, “I won’t ask you to trust me. I will prove it.”
On Wednesday, his agency stated that Kim Soo-hyun had spent the past year working to fulfill that promise and expressed gratitude to fans who continued to support him.
Kim Soo-hyun later filed criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui and members of Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family, accusing them of offenses including defamation through the spread of false information.