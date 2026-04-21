Blissoo distances Jisoo from brother amid assault investigation

According to reports cited by The Korea Herald, a man in his 30s surnamed Kim was arrested on April 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female streamer at his residence.

Authorities allege the incident involved forcible molestation after the woman was invited to his home. The suspect reportedly admitted contact but denied the use of force. Separate allegations of domestic violence involving his wife have also surfaced.

In response to growing speculation, Blissoo’s legal representative, Kim & Chang, stressed that “much of the information being spread online consists of unconfirmed speculation or clearly false claims.”

The agency further noted that Jisoo has long maintained independence from her family, having entered the entertainment industry at a young age prior to debuting with BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in 2016.

Blissoo also refuted claims that the suspect had any involvement in the agency’s founding or operations, stating that he holds no legal or business ties to the company.

Blissoo warned that it will pursue civil and criminal action against individuals spreading false information linking the artist to the case, calling such acts defamatory and a violation of rights.

The investigation remains ongoing.