Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drop Dead' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

With “Drop Dead,” Rodrigo also extends a notable streak: she is the first artist to debut the lead singles from her first two studio albums at No. 1. The new track introduces her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, due June 12. “Drivers License” preceded her debut album Sour (alongside “Good 4 U”), while “Vampire” led into Guts.

Momentum for “Drop Dead” was further fueled by multiple song versions, accompanying videos, and a live performance at Coachella on April 18.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks songs using a blend of U.S. streaming (official audio and video), radio airplay, and sales, with traditional digital and physical sales counted while direct-to-consumer downloads are excluded.

Rodrigo, 23, remains the only artist born in the 21st century with multiple Hot 100 No. 1 hits.