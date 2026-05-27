Of ‘Elena 1944,’ ‘Maurice’ and Team MiLi

The phenomenal partnership of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards gave us two of the biggest Filipino films of all time in terms of box office success and critical acclaim, Hello, Love, Goodbye and Hello, Love, Again.

After these behemoth motion pictures, Bernardo and Faulkerson Jr. (Alden’s legal last name) literally parted ways with the former supposedly doing Elena 1944 and a romantic comedy opposite James Reid. Richard (Alden’s birth name) went to directing, producing and hosting. Most of them achieved their successes and the others are still in the shooting or in the post-production stages.

What most people are wondering about is: Will Bernardo’s Elena 1944 still roll and become the historical drama it promised to be? Will Richards, be an effective antagonist as John Lynch in the soon-to-be-released Big Tiger or is he better off if he becomes the Filipino incarnation of Maurice? As for Team MiLi, which is composed of Michael Sager and Emilio Daez, what happens to their tandem now that their career paths are no longer intertwined?

Photographs courtyesy of alden richards/ig and kathrynb bernardo/g