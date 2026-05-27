Muslim volleyball player shines at Palaro as DepEd adjusts games for Eid al-Adha

“Sobrang happy po and masaya. Nakaka-proud po na mas nakikita at nabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang Muslim athletes dito sa Palaro,” she said.

Her participation came as DepEd adjusted competition schedules involving Muslim student-athletes on Wednesday to accommodate Eid al-Adha observance, including time for morning prayers — an arrangement the agency said was aimed at allowing athletes to balance faith and competition.

Sonny Angara said the initiative was part of DepEd’s broader push for inclusivity in school sports.

“Para sa lahat ng batang Pilipino ang ating Palaro. Gusto nating maramdaman ng bawat atleta na hindi nila kailangang iwan ang bahagi ng kanilang pagkatao para makilahok at magtagumpay,” Angara said.

“Kapag mas maraming batang nakikita ang sarili nila sa entablado ng tagumpay, mas marami ring nangangarap,” he added.

On the court, Amer translated that support into performance, earning Player of the Game recognition on Monday, an award personally conferred by Angara after a standout match.

Despite the recognition, the young athlete said her focus remains on improvement and discipline.

“I want to challenge po myself na kailangan kong ipanalo ito po,” she said.

She also encouraged fellow young athletes to persist through training and setbacks.

“Gusto ko pong sabihin sa inyo na huwag kayong matakot sa mga training and huwag kayong mapapagod sa mga training. Focus kayo sa mga training ninyo and lagi ninyo tatandaan na walang mahirap sa training and walang napapagod na athlete,” she said.