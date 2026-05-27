Mozart’s 'Magic Flute' to screen in June

Conducted by Marie Jacquot in her Royal Opera debut, the recorded production stars Lucy Crowe, Amitai Pati, Huw Montague Rendall, Soloman Howard, and soprano Kathryn Lewek, who has performed the role of the Queen of the Night over 300 times globally.

The screenings will take place in the Premier Cinemas of both venues, which feature specialized sound systems, large screens, and plush seating.

Tickets are priced at PHP 900. Schedules and updates are available on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Opus Premier Cinemas and NUSTAR Premier Cinemas.