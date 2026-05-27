Labor groups seek probe of NAIA deal

The labor organizations also raised concerns over border protection, anti-smuggling operations and emergency response capabilities at the gateway amid rising regional geopolitical tensions.

“NAIA is not an ordinary business venture. It is the country’s primary international gateway, directly tied to national security, anti-smuggling operations, anti-trafficking enforcement, emergency response and border protection. Have we subcontracted national security?” the groups asked.

They said that while the NNIC is assured of profit, the workers face displacement and small businesses risk collapse under the new airport management.

In a separate statement, PUSO ng NAIA industry group president Romeo Sauler said the contractor immediately shifted the financial burden of the modernization onto ordinary Filipinos by increasing airport fees and travel costs during a period of high inflation and a weak local currency.

“The privatization of the NAIA was sold to Filipinos as the ‘golden ticket’ to modernization. But months into the deal, the public is asking: modernization for whom? Certainly not for the ordinary traveler, worker, OFW, or small entrepreneur,” Sauler said.

He said the skyrocketing rental rates in the terminals forced many small businesses to close or scale down their operations, resulting in immediate job losses.

A coalition of consumer organizations, commuter advocates, labor federations, migrant workers rights groups and policy experts has also met with lawyers to plan legal and political actions against the concession agreement.