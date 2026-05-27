Judiciary undermined

The ICC process, while grounded on international law, cannot be enforced in a manner that bypasses domestic legal safeguards without consequences.

Allowing unilateral ICC enforcement before the Supreme Court rules on its legality sets a dangerous precedent: international processes may override both local judicial authority and individual rights whenever someone’s political will aligns with their enforcement.

Justice Inting’s dissent was a reminder that judicial independence rings hollow without the power to protect it, and the rights of the accused become vulnerable.

The ICC process, if allowed to proceed without restraint, effectively displaces the authority of Philippine courts over its own nationals.

Inting underscored that the SC has no jurisdiction over the ICC or the foreign state in which it operates.

Once Dela Rosa surrenders and is brought to the ICC’s jurisdiction, the Philippine judiciary is rendered functionally powerless, unable to enforce any judgment it may eventually issue in the senator’s favor, which was the predicament former president Rodrigo Duterte found himself in.

Judicial independence does not merely mean freedom from executive or legislative interference; it also means the capacity of courts to give effective relief.

A court that can deliberate and decide but cannot enforce its rulings is a court in name only.

The dissent warns precisely that the resolution of the issues in the case may be “rendered nugatory and ineffectual” by the premature enforcement of the ICC warrant.

In this sense, cooperation with the ICC, without first obtaining the Supreme Court’s guidance on whether a separate Philippine warrant is required, subordinates local judicial authority to an external international mechanism.