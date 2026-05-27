Judiciary undermined

The dissenting opinion of Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting on the petition of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to halt the enforcement of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him raised profound questions about ICC processes that could undermine the independence of Philippine courts and erode the constitutional rights of Filipino accused.
While the majority of the justices denied Dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order and a status quo ante order (SQAO), Inting’s dissent raised a compelling argument about the unchecked enforcement of an ICC warrant, without waiting for the Supreme Court resolution, threatening both institutional authority and individual liberty.
Two intertwined values are placed at risk — which are the sovereignty of local courts over Philippine nationals and the constitutional rights of every Filipino accused.
The ICC process, while grounded on international law, cannot be enforced in a manner that bypasses domestic legal safeguards without consequences.
Allowing unilateral ICC enforcement before the Supreme Court rules on its legality sets a dangerous precedent: international processes may override both local judicial authority and individual rights whenever someone’s political will aligns with their enforcement.
Justice Inting’s dissent was a reminder that judicial independence rings hollow without the power to protect it, and the rights of the accused become vulnerable.
The ICC process, if allowed to proceed without restraint, effectively displaces the authority of Philippine courts over its own nationals.
Inting underscored that the SC has no jurisdiction over the ICC or the foreign state in which it operates.
Once Dela Rosa surrenders and is brought to the ICC’s jurisdiction, the Philippine judiciary is rendered functionally powerless, unable to enforce any judgment it may eventually issue in the senator’s favor, which was the predicament former president Rodrigo Duterte found himself in.
Judicial independence does not merely mean freedom from executive or legislative interference; it also means the capacity of courts to give effective relief.
A court that can deliberate and decide but cannot enforce its rulings is a court in name only.
The dissent warns precisely that the resolution of the issues in the case may be “rendered nugatory and ineffectual” by the premature enforcement of the ICC warrant.
In this sense, cooperation with the ICC, without first obtaining the Supreme Court’s guidance on whether a separate Philippine warrant is required, subordinates local judicial authority to an external international mechanism.
The Philippine court is reduced to issuing what Justice Inting called a “paper judgment,” one that affords no real remedy to the parties.
The dissent also powerfully highlighted the rights of Dela Rosa as a Philippine national and an accused person.
The Constitution guarantees due process, the right not to be deprived of liberty without legal authority properly established through domestic legal processes.
The central unresolved question in Senator Dela Rosa’s petition is whether the ICC warrant may be enforced solely on its own authority or must first pass through Philippine courts, with a corresponding local warrant.
This was precisely the controversy the SC was asked to resolve. By allowing the enforcement of the ICC warrant before that question was answered, the majority justices’ denial of the SQAO effectively prejudged the outcome against the accused.
If the Court ultimately rules that a separate Philippine court warrant is necessary, the harm to Senator Dela Rosa would be irreversible — he would have been arrested, surrendered, and transported to a foreign jurisdiction in violation of his constitutional rights.
The invalid arrest of a Philippine national would have been consummated beyond the reach of any local court.
If a SQAO is granted and the Court eventually rules that the ICC warrant may be enforced without a Philippine warrant, the respondents will suffer minimal prejudice and the ICC warrant will remain valid and outstanding. They simply had to wait for a final ruling.
Thus, the issue goes beyond Duterte and Dela Rosa as it involves Filipinos’ rights, the violation of which cannot be undone once they are in foreign custody.