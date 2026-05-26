Argument for Bato TRO

Intense debates likely unfolded in the Supreme Court en banc, culminating in the 9-5-1 vote denying Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s petition for a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order.

But the skirmishes are far from over. The High Tribunal underscored that it “only decided on the prayers for interim relief. The main issues raised by the parties in their pleadings and motions are yet to be resolved in the main case.”

Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando was among the magistrates who voted to grant the relief sought by the senator.