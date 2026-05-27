Jillian Ward on love, growth, and her new ‘The Clash Teens’ role

When asked if she is finally ready to enter a relationship, Jillian admitted she is now more open to the idea compared to previous years.

“I think puwede naman siguro. Twenty-one na ako,” she said with a smile. “My parents are already open about it. I’m not going to be in my twenties forever, so I also want to enjoy being young and being 21.”

The actress also shared that she welcomes the idea of experiencing romance and the excitement that comes with it. “I’m open to being happy and feeling kilig,” she added playfully.

Jillian, however, remained careful when asked about rumors linking her to newly signed Sparkle artist Kobie Brown after they were spotted attending a concert together.

“If it didn’t come from me, don’t immediately say it’s true or not,” she clarified, choosing not to directly address the speculation.

Meanwhile, fans and members of the entertainment press also noticed Jillian’s chemistry with fellow Clash Panel member JL, even teasing the two about the possibility of working together as an on-screen pairing someday.

JL laughed off the idea but admitted they already share a comfortable friendship and have previously collaborated on projects. “Maybe someday we’ll work together again in a teleserye,” he said jokingly, while emphasizing that they already treat each other like siblings.

Jillian echoed the same sentiment, saying people are quick to pair her with anyone she shares good chemistry with onscreen or in public appearances. “He’s my friend already. He’s like family,” she said.

Despite the fun teasing, Jillian became emotional when discussing her newest milestone as one of the show’s judges. She acknowledged the pressure of stepping into a role previously held by respected industry veterans such as Lani Misalucha and Ai-Ai delas Alas .

“There’s definitely pressure because they are highly respected in the industry,” she admitted. “But I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and that’s why I’m taking this role seriously.”

Determined to become a credible mentor for young contestants, Jillian revealed that she prepared extensively before joining the panel.

“I made sure to really study for this project,” she shared. “I took singing lessons, I did research, and I didn’t take being a judge lightly.”

For JL, becoming part of the panel also feels like a full-circle moment after joining the very first season of The Clash as a contestant. He said the lessons he learned from the original judges continue to guide him today.

“The things I learned from Ms. Lani and Ms. Ai Ai are things I can now share with the teens joining the competition,” he said. “We want to continue the legacy they started.”