IMEE: 13 SENATORS BeING TARGETED

Bigger issues

Amid the Senate turmoil, Marcos called for the reopening of the probe into the multibillion-peso flood control scandal, which she said had been sidelined in favor of the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

She said only Department of Public Works and Highways officials and private contractors have been jailed so far, while the “big fish” remain at large.

“We should finally get some clarity because this has been going on for so long. When did this start? It’s been a long time. It’s almost like a baby, nine months, almost a year. People are getting impatient, as if the culprits have gotten away,” she said.

Marcos also questioned the direction of the investigations, saying they appeared to have shifted toward the Davao region and the senators rather than focusing on budget insertions in the House of Representatives.

No favoritism

Her remarks came a day after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Estrada and Villanueva are set to face separate plunder charges before the Sandiganbayan within the next two weeks over the flood control scandal.

Remulla said he was not particularly targeting anyone, stressing that the Ombudsman’s duty is to investigate all officials accused of wrongdoing.

“The work of the Ombudsman covers everyone. Right now, I have signed many preventive suspensions for mayors, we are pursuing many cases, but the public interest is focused on the flood control issue,” he said.

He also cited the difficulty in securing documents from the House, saying the Secretariat of the Committee on Appropriations has refused to accept subpoenas related to budget insertions in the 2024 and 2025 national budgets.

Remulla said the cases are linked to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez who, along with Escudero, is being investigated over alleged kickbacks tied to budget insertions.