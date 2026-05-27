House passes bill raising police retirement age

The House of Representatives has approved a bill to raise the compulsory retirement age for Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel from 56 to 57 in an effort to retain experienced officers and stabilize law enforcement leadership.
The chamber passed House Bill No. 8702 on third and final reading Tuesday night, securing 233 affirmative votes, one abstention and no negative votes.
If enacted, the bill will amend the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, aligning the police retirement threshold with that of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which also mandates compulsory retirement at 57.
Representative Sandro Marcos of Ilocos Norte, a co-author of the bill, said the extension ensures the government fully utilizes the substantial resources invested in training senior officers.
“By extending the retirement age, the PNP can leverage the knowledge, training, and field experience of its senior officers,” Marcos said. “This proposal will strengthen the PNP’s institutional capacity and promote efficiency and continuity of leadership in law enforcement.”
Other domestic law enforcement and correction agencies maintain higher age limits. Both the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology allow optional retirement at 60 and mandate retirement at 65.
Despite overwhelming legislative support, the bill has raised concerns among some rank-and-file officers who question the physical toll of extending active service.
A traffic enforcement officer, who spoke to DAILY TRIBUNE on the condition that he only be identified as “Win,” said health complications often hinder performance well before officers hit the current age limit.
“At 56, it is already hard for a police officer to catch a criminal, and even in the office, their eyesight is failing,” the officer said. “By age 40, officers feel arthritis and other illnesses surface. What more at 57? Will they still be able to fulfill their functions?”