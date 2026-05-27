House passes bill raising police retirement age

The House of Representatives has approved a bill to raise the compulsory retirement age for Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel from 56 to 57 in an effort to retain experienced officers and stabilize law enforcement leadership.

The chamber passed House Bill No. 8702 on third and final reading Tuesday night, securing 233 affirmative votes, one abstention and no negative votes.

If enacted, the bill will amend the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, aligning the police retirement threshold with that of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which also mandates compulsory retirement at 57.