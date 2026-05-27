Gazini Ganados pays tribute to Palestinian roots at Miss Grand International All Stars

“Actually, I’m wearing a piece of Palestine, and carrying that is such a form of strength, courage, and resilience,” she shared.

The former beauty queen went on to speak about the hardships faced by Palestinians, emphasizing that many were simply born into circumstances beyond their control.

“By being a Palestinian, they were merely born in the wrong place and at the wrong time, and they didn’t deserve all the adversity that is happening to them,” she said.

Gazini also opened up about finally reconnecting with her father and discovering her siblings after her Miss Universe 2019 journey — only to later experience the heartbreak of distance and separation caused by ongoing conflict.

“All my life, I wanted to have siblings, and now that I finally found them, I can’t even send them letters. I can’t send them gifts, I can’t hug them, comfort them, or save them,” she emotionally revealed.

Using the MGI All Stars platform, Gazini said she hopes to proudly represent her Palestinian heritage and give visibility to stories often unheard on the global stage.

“So for me, this is a platform where I can show the world that I’m so proud to be Palestinian, and I am willing to carry their flag across my heart, just like who I was meant to be,” she declared.

She ended her answer with a powerful statement that resonated strongly with viewers and pageant fans online:

“And I am meant to shine like a star because I was born Palestinian.”

The heartfelt exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the competition, with many praising Gazini for using her voice to speak not only for herself, but also for her family and heritage.