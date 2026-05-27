EJK Truth Commission Launch

(May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) Human rights advocates, religious leaders, and members of civil society, led by Carlos Conde, Dr. Al Fuertes, forensics pathologist Dr. Raquel Barros del Rosario-Fortun, Cardinal Pablo "Ambo" David, former ICC Judge Raul Pangalangan, Fr. Daniel Franklin E. Pilario, Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, light the candles, during the launching of the EJK Truth Commission at Villa San Miguel on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The independent, civilian-led, and truth-seeking body aims to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses in the Philippines, nearly a decade after drug war-related killings escalated nationwide in 2016. The Commission is guided by Pablo Virgilio David as adviser to help safeguard its integrity, independence, and mission in pursuing truth, justice, and healing. Photo/Analy Labor