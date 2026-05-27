DU30 trial start slated 30 Nov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Trial Chamber III on Wednesday set 30 November as the start of the trial proper of former President Rodrigo Duterte on his crimes against humanity case.

Initially, Presiding Judge Joanna Korner expressed a desire to postpone the scheduling of the trial date pending a fresh set of medical findings on his fitness to stand trial. However, the chamber later concurred with the parties to open the trial phase on 30 November.

The legal counsel of drug war victims staunchly opposed starting the trial of Duterte’s crimes against humanity case in January next year, arguing that the procedural window is “too long” and that the proceedings should its kickoff no later than November.

The victims’ camp initially proposed setting the actual trial as early as September, but ICC prosecutors suggested holding it two months later, in November.