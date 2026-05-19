ICC prosecution pushes for 30 oral witnesses; Duterte camp still warns of failing health

“The prosecution intends to present oral testimony from key witnesses who can speak firsthand to the nature and scale of the alleged attacks against civilians during the so-called war on drugs,” the filing stated.

Prosecutors estimated that the direct examination of these witnesses alone could span 175 to 200 hours, a timeframe roughly equivalent to more than eight full 24-hour days.

The prosecution’s timeline is built on a massive logistical undertaking, with 13,284 items of evidence still pending review and disclosure.

This is in addition to more than 5,000 items already shared with the defense.

Prosecutors aim to complete all investigations, transcriptions, and expert reports by 30 Sept., arguing that their proposed schedule would make the Duterte case one of the fastest to reach trial following the confirmation of charges.

But Duterte’s legal team has formally opposed setting a trial date, arguing that the 79-year-old former leader’s "condition continues to deteriorate" and requires a fresh determination of his fitness to stand trial.

While a prior assessment of his competence was conducted during the pre-trial phase based on written reports, his lawyers are now requesting that independent experts examine Duterte and testify before the court.

The defense further argued that even if Duterte is found fit, they would require significant preparation time—citing prior ICC cases where defense teams were granted between 14 and 19 months to prepare after receiving final witness and evidence lists.

Meanwhile, Legal representatives for the victims have expressed "firm opposition to any delay," urging the court to begin the trial as early as September 2026.

Highlighting the trauma of those involved, the victims’ lawyers also petitioned the Chamber to provide Tagalog and Cebuano interpretation during the proceedings to ensure participants can communicate comfortably when recounting their experiences.

The conflicting proposals come ahead of a critical status conference scheduled for 27 May.

During this session, Trial Chamber III judges are expected to address the clashing schedules, the defense's request for a fitness review, and the complex disclosure of the thousands of remaining evidence items. ###