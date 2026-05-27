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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (28 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is a chance a person or situation may return. It may seem okay now, but this is the final test. 

Health: You are feeling better, but an emotional trigger may resurface. Stay grounded.

Career: An opportunity may return. 

Wealth: There is a possibility of repeating the spending mistake.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Light incense at night for energy cleansing and wear a protection charm bracelet.

OX

Love: Someone may return or reach out again. Not every second chance is a blessing, so think carefully first.

Health: Watch your stress levels because exhaustion may return.

Career: A task or issue may come back. This is a test to see if you have learned your lesson.

Wealth: A repeated expense may happen if you are not careful.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a glass of salt water in a corner of your room to absorb recycled and negative energy.

TIGER

Love: You now have clarity, but there is one final emotional test. Do not get carried away by excitement alone.

Health: Your energy is high, so channel it into productive activities.

Career: An opportunity will appear, and this time the right path is much clearer.

Wealth: Gains are coming if you make wise choices.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Place a metal object on your desk for strength.

RABBIT

Love: There is temptation to return to old comfort, but remember that comfort is not always peace.

Health: Protect your emotional state from stress and negativity.

Career: A distraction may return, and this is a test of your focus.

Wealth: A repeated expense may happen if you are not mindful.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Clean your bed area and replace your bedsheets for a fresh emotional reset.

DRAGON

Love: There is a chance to fix a relationship, but you need to choose humility over pride.

Health: Watch your stress and avoid overreacting.

Career: There is a final test of your leadership. How you handle it will matter.

Wealth: An opportunity is coming, but it requires self-control.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Place earth element decor such as ceramic or stone for grounding and balance.

SNAKE

Love: You have clarity now, but there is temptation to hide your feelings. Honesty is the better choice.

Health: Maintain balance between your body and mind.

Career: A decision needs to be made because this is a turning point.

Wealth: Financial improvement is possible, but discipline is necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a white object in your workspace for clarity and truth energy.

HORSE

Love: You are the most stable right now, but there is one final test of your patience.

Health: Your energy is high, so avoid impulsive actions.

Career: A breakthrough is near. Just give one more push.

Wealth: Gains are on the way.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Improve the lighting in your home because a brighter space attracts clearer luck.

GOAT

Love: There is an emotional test ahead. Choose between peace and drama.

Health: You need a calm and peaceful environment.

Career: A creative opportunity is coming, so avoid distractions.

Wealth: A small gain is coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Add soft decor or fabric accents for emotional protection and comfort.

MONKEY

Love: There is playful temptation around you, but there is also risk of misunderstanding.

Health: Keep an eye on your energy levels.

Career: An opportunity is coming, but it requires focus and discipline.

Wealth: Extra income may come, but there is also risk of losing it quickly.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Organize your bag or wallet compartments for more organized and protected finances.

ROOSTER

Love: There is a chance that an issue or person may return. Do not trust quickly.

Health: Your energy needs a proper reset.

Career: Pressure may return, so stay calm and focused.

Wealth: A repeated expense may happen again.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Clean door handles and entry points to remove negative energy.

DOG

Love: You are becoming more stable, but your trust will still be tested. Choose what feels right and peaceful.

Health: Your body needs more rest and recovery.

Career: Progress is happening, although small challenges.

Wealth: Financial improvement is slowly becoming noticeable.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small lamp in dark corners to remove negativity.

PIG

Love: You have clarity now, but there is temptation to return to old habits. Do not waste the progress.

Health: Your energy is good, but avoid overindulgence.

Career: A new idea may come to you, and you need to use it.

Wealth: Gains are coming, but discipline will be tested.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a crystal or stone on your desk for stability. 

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