Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is a chance a person or situation may return. It may seem okay now, but this is the final test.
Health: You are feeling better, but an emotional trigger may resurface. Stay grounded.
Career: An opportunity may return.
Wealth: There is a possibility of repeating the spending mistake.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Light incense at night for energy cleansing and wear a protection charm bracelet.
OX
Love: Someone may return or reach out again. Not every second chance is a blessing, so think carefully first.
Health: Watch your stress levels because exhaustion may return.
Career: A task or issue may come back. This is a test to see if you have learned your lesson.
Wealth: A repeated expense may happen if you are not careful.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a glass of salt water in a corner of your room to absorb recycled and negative energy.
TIGER
Love: You now have clarity, but there is one final emotional test. Do not get carried away by excitement alone.
Health: Your energy is high, so channel it into productive activities.
Career: An opportunity will appear, and this time the right path is much clearer.
Wealth: Gains are coming if you make wise choices.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Place a metal object on your desk for strength.
RABBIT
Love: There is temptation to return to old comfort, but remember that comfort is not always peace.
Health: Protect your emotional state from stress and negativity.
Career: A distraction may return, and this is a test of your focus.
Wealth: A repeated expense may happen if you are not mindful.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Clean your bed area and replace your bedsheets for a fresh emotional reset.
DRAGON
Love: There is a chance to fix a relationship, but you need to choose humility over pride.
Health: Watch your stress and avoid overreacting.
Career: There is a final test of your leadership. How you handle it will matter.
Wealth: An opportunity is coming, but it requires self-control.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Place earth element decor such as ceramic or stone for grounding and balance.
SNAKE
Love: You have clarity now, but there is temptation to hide your feelings. Honesty is the better choice.
Health: Maintain balance between your body and mind.
Career: A decision needs to be made because this is a turning point.
Wealth: Financial improvement is possible, but discipline is necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white object in your workspace for clarity and truth energy.
HORSE
Love: You are the most stable right now, but there is one final test of your patience.
Health: Your energy is high, so avoid impulsive actions.
Career: A breakthrough is near. Just give one more push.
Wealth: Gains are on the way.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Improve the lighting in your home because a brighter space attracts clearer luck.
GOAT
Love: There is an emotional test ahead. Choose between peace and drama.
Health: You need a calm and peaceful environment.
Career: A creative opportunity is coming, so avoid distractions.
Wealth: A small gain is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Add soft decor or fabric accents for emotional protection and comfort.
MONKEY
Love: There is playful temptation around you, but there is also risk of misunderstanding.
Health: Keep an eye on your energy levels.
Career: An opportunity is coming, but it requires focus and discipline.
Wealth: Extra income may come, but there is also risk of losing it quickly.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Organize your bag or wallet compartments for more organized and protected finances.
ROOSTER
Love: There is a chance that an issue or person may return. Do not trust quickly.
Health: Your energy needs a proper reset.
Career: Pressure may return, so stay calm and focused.
Wealth: A repeated expense may happen again.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Clean door handles and entry points to remove negative energy.
DOG
Love: You are becoming more stable, but your trust will still be tested. Choose what feels right and peaceful.
Health: Your body needs more rest and recovery.
Career: Progress is happening, although small challenges.
Wealth: Financial improvement is slowly becoming noticeable.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small lamp in dark corners to remove negativity.
PIG
Love: You have clarity now, but there is temptation to return to old habits. Do not waste the progress.
Health: Your energy is good, but avoid overindulgence.
Career: A new idea may come to you, and you need to use it.
Wealth: Gains are coming, but discipline will be tested.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a crystal or stone on your desk for stability.