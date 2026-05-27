Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is a chance a person or situation may return. It may seem okay now, but this is the final test.

Health: You are feeling better, but an emotional trigger may resurface. Stay grounded.

Career: An opportunity may return.

Wealth: There is a possibility of repeating the spending mistake.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Light incense at night for energy cleansing and wear a protection charm bracelet.