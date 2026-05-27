Clarkson, McCain, Harper ensure historic NBA moment for Filipinos

A former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner in 2021, Clarkson previously reached the NBA Finals with the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, becoming the first player of Filipino descent to play in the championship round. However, Cleveland was overwhelmed by the Golden State Warriors superteam, with Clarkson averaging just 3 points on 23 percent shooting and going scoreless from three-point range before eventually falling out of the rotation.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference Finals continue to heat up, with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder securing a 13-point win over the San Antonio Spurs. While much of the spotlight remains on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, two Filipino-Americans are quietly battling for a chance to make both NBA and Philippine history.

Former Duke standout Jared McCain was selected 16th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Known for his painted nails and TikTok dances, McCain quickly emerged as the frontrunner for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear.

After returning to action this season, McCain was traded at the deadline to an already loaded Oklahoma City squad. Last week, he erupted for a playoff career-high 24 points in a blowout Game 3 victory over San Antonio.

For the silver and black, rookie Dylan Harper, the son of a Filipina from Bataan and former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper, has made an immediate impact. In his rookie season, Harper averaged around 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal per game en route to an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection.

On 18 May, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, Harper exploded for 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a franchise playoff-record seven steals in a 122-115 double-overtime victory. He became just the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a playoff game, joining Magic Johnson.

Between one veteran chasing legacy and two rising stars pursuing immortality, the Philippines now watches history unfold — not wondering if a Fil-Am will win an NBA title this year, but who it will be.