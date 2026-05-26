Fil-Am Clarkson makes Finals return

For decades, Philippine basketball has carried one giant dream: to someday see a Philippine-born player finally make it to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

That search continues still. (Who knows if that’ll someday be my Sports Editor’s son Rajko? Or maybe even my ex-future stepson Liam?)

But until that historic breakthrough arrives, Jordan Clarkson may be the closest thing millions of Filipinos have to seeing one of their own embraced on basketball’s biggest stage.

Clarkson’s Filipino roots come from his mother, Annette Tullao Davis Clarkson, whose family traces its heritage to Bacolor, Pampanga.

And unlike some athletes who acknowledge their ancestry only when convenient, Clarkson has openly embraced his Filipino identity throughout his NBA career.

Not because he was born in the Philippines. He was not. (He was born in Tampa, Florida.)

But because he embraced the Philippines when he never truly had to.

Through Gilas Pilipinas appearances, heartfelt interviews, social media posts, and public support for Filipino basketball culture, Clarkson steadily strengthened that bond with Filipino fans. That connection became even deeper in 2023, when he suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup hosted partly in Manila — a moment many Filipino basketball fans had dreamed about for years.

And now, perhaps more than 120 million Filipinos worldwide — including overseas Pinoys who may now carry different passports but still proudly identify with their roots — have reason to rally behind him again.

Because Clarkson is back in the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks have officially and surprisingly swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to capture the Eastern Conference crown, and among those standing in the middle of that celebration is the same player who once suffered heartbreak with Cleveland in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Back then, Clarkson became the first player with Filipino blood to appear in the NBA Finals. But the moment ended painfully as LeBron James and the Cavaliers were swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors dynasty led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Clarkson reached the mountaintop but never experienced the joy of a Finals victory.

Now, basketball history has come full circle.

This time, Cleveland was again swept — only Clarkson stood on the winning side wearing Knicks colors.

And with New York’s return to the Finals, Clarkson quietly creates another historic first: he becomes the first person with Filipino blood — player or coach — to reach the NBA Finals with two different NBA franchises.

But this story now feels bigger than historical trivia.

Because Clarkson is no longer merely chasing his first NBA Finals win. He is chasing the chance to become the first player with Filipino blood to win an NBA championship.

That possibility matters deeply in a basketball-obsessed nation long searching for validation on the global stage.

Filipino fans embraced Clarkson because they saw authenticity in him. He represented Gilas Pilipinas despite scheduling headaches, eligibility complications, criticism, and overwhelming expectations. He openly acknowledged Filipino fans on social media and proudly carried the Philippine flag in ways that felt genuine, not performative.

Now comes the chance for Filipino basketball fans to return that loyalty with full force.

And if basketball destiny fully leans into drama, the Finals opponent may yet become my future or next GOAT Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they can dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

Because imagine what that Finals would mean to Filipinos worldwide: millions awake before or after sunrise, every Clarkson basket exploding across social media, an entire basketball nation emotionally invested in one player’s pursuit of history.

The search for the first Philippine-born NBA player continues.

But right now, Jordan Clarkson carries something perhaps just as meaningful — the hopes of millions of Filipinos wanting to finally see someone with their blood standing at the very top of basketball’s world.