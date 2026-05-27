CIDG, NBI raid Robin kin’s house

Joint state law enforcement operatives on Wednesday raided a house belonging to an uncle of Senator Robin Padilla following intelligence reports that it was being used as a hideout for fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at a residence owned by Virgilio Cariño inside the Diamond Subdivision in Barangay Balibago.

Reports said that the operation is part of law enforcement efforts to execute an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against dela Rosa, who faces allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.