CIDG, NBI raid Padilla kin’s house in hunt for Bato

According to reports, the house is owned by Virgilio Cariño, identified as Padilla’s uncle.

Barangay Balibago officials said the CIDG coordinated with local authorities before carrying out the law enforcement operation inside Diamond Subdivision.

The search was reportedly also connected to efforts to locate a pickup truck allegedly used as a backup vehicle during dela Rosa’s escape from the Senate premises earlier this month.

Authorities said the vehicle was supposedly owned by Cariño.

The operation was conducted in the presence of Barangay Balibago officials, including Barangay Kagawad Ednel Batac, EXO Elmer Samson, and members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team.

Operatives also coordinated with the subdivision’s homeowners association to ensure what officials described as an orderly and peaceful implementation of the operation.

Intelligence reports claimed dela Rosa has remained in hiding after allegedly slipping out of the Senate premises aboard Padilla’s vehicle following the shooting incident inside the Senate complex.

The CIDG earlier warned that individuals found harboring the fugitive senator could face obstruction of justice charges.

Authorities have yet to disclose the results of the operation.