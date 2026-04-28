Beyond the views: Bohol tourism shifts to community-driven experiences

The program, held from 21 to 24 April, brings together chefs, media, and tourism stakeholders to experience how local communities shape the province’s tourism offering. “At Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, we see tourism not just as movement, but as connection—with infrastructure such as Bohol-Panglao International Airport opening pathways for communities to share their stories, culture, and pride, and shape more meaningful travel experiences,” said Rafael M. Aboitiz, vice president and head of airports.

Through curated stops across the province, participants engage with local practices such as river-based community life in Loboc, farm-to-table systems in inland areas, and traditional crafts in Tubigon. “Tourism is not only about destinations, but about relationships—between people and place, between culture and environment, and between what we show the world and what we choose to preserve,” said TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, underscoring a shift toward more immersive and sustainable travel experiences.