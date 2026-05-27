BOC sells remaining Discaya vehicles for P12.2 million

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confirmed on Wednesday that the four remaining vehicles linked to controversial contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya were sold through a negotiated sale worth P12.276 million.

The BOC said the sale of the four vehicles marked the full disposal of all vehicles seized by the government from the Discaya couple, with payments to be automatically remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.

The sold vehicles included a 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali valued at P3.209 million; a 2021 Cadillac Escalade sold for P3.750 million; a 2022 Maserati Levante Modena sold for around P2.008 million; and a 2009 Volvo XC90 sold for P70,000.