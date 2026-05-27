BOC sells remaining Discaya vehicles for P12.2 million

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confirmed on Wednesday that the four remaining vehicles linked to controversial contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya were sold through a negotiated sale worth P12.276 million.
The BOC said the sale of the four vehicles marked the full disposal of all vehicles seized by the government from the Discaya couple, with payments to be automatically remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.
The sold vehicles included a 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali valued at P3.209 million; a 2021 Cadillac Escalade sold for P3.750 million; a 2022 Maserati Levante Modena sold for around P2.008 million; and a 2009 Volvo XC90 sold for P70,000.
The BOC projected total proceeds from the negotiated sale of the abandoned, seized, and forfeited items to reach P12,346,000. It added that the government generated a total of P114,744,884.15 from the auction and negotiated sale of all 13 seized vehicles of the Discaya couple.
“It demonstrates our continued efforts to ensure that government resources are properly utilized in a manner that serves the best interests of the Filipino people,” Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.
He added that the completion of the disposal of the vehicles reflects the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and decisive action in the management of forfeited items.
The results of the negotiated sale remain subject to the approval of the secretary of the Department of Finance in compliance with the Customs Memorandum Order.