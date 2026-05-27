Athletics dominate Masskaras; Gems shine

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics dominated the boards and dumped the Bacolod Masskaras, 111-78, to sustain their climb in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Tuesday at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.
Powered by John Ambulodto and Abdul Sawat, the Athletics outrebounded the Masskaras, 64-28, exploiting this to score more points in the paint, 72-42, and second chances, 36-8, that paved the way for their fifth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Following its wire-to-wire victory, Batangas climbed to 7-2, trailing Caloocan and Gensan, both 9-0, Quezon Province (6-0), San Juan and Abra, both 6-1, and Pasig (5-1) and catching up with Cebu in the overall race for playoff spots.
Ambulodto posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and three assists to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Dawn Ochea, who tallied 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Other Athletics who delivered were Kraniel Viloria with 13 points and two rebounds, Rhinwil Yambing with 12 points and four rebounds, Mark Niel Cruz with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Sawat, who chalked up six points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Bacolod slid to 2-8, negating Hance Lleva’s 18 points and five rebounds, Ian Melencio’s 15 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds, Emman Galman’s 14 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Ram Masqueriola’s 13 points, two assists and two blocks.
Meanwhile, the Meycauayan Marilao Gems leaned on Jayson Apolonio, Agem Miranda and Jimboy Pasturan to thwart the Bataan Risers, 75-69, in the nightcap.