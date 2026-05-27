Athletics dominate Masskaras; Gems shine

Following its wire-to-wire victory, Batangas climbed to 7-2, trailing Caloocan and Gensan, both 9-0, Quezon Province (6-0), San Juan and Abra, both 6-1, and Pasig (5-1) and catching up with Cebu in the overall race for playoff spots.

Ambulodto posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and three assists to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Dawn Ochea, who tallied 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Other Athletics who delivered were Kraniel Viloria with 13 points and two rebounds, Rhinwil Yambing with 12 points and four rebounds, Mark Niel Cruz with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Sawat, who chalked up six points, 10 rebounds and six assists.