Athletics rally past Patriots

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics greeted the second quarter with a 20-point cluster and went on to rout the Parañaque Patriots, 91-53, in the nightcap on Monday in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ino Comboy presided over that Batangas blitz, firing 11 points on a jumper and three straight triples, followed by Rhinwill Yambing with five points as the Athletics pulled away to stay, 41-14, with 3:48 left before the half.