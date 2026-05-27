SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Affordable supply deals cut Primelectric rates

Affordable supply deals cut Primelectric rates
Published on

Primelectric Holdings Inc.’s utilities rolled out lower electricity rates in the Visayas this month after tapping into cheaper supply agreements and market-based procurement strategies to lower consumer bills.

The Razon-controlled company said Wednesday its distribution utilities in Iloilo, Negros and Bohol all posted lower residential rates during the month, which it claimed were the lowest in their respective areas in the region.

Affordable supply deals cut Primelectric rates
Cheaper supply deals pull down Primelectric rates

Negros Power said the lower rate was largely due to “efficient procurement” of electricity from generation companies and to its active participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, where electricity is traded in real time.

Affordable supply deals cut Primelectric rates
Negros Power cuts May rates

Primelectric president and chief executive officer Roel Z. Castro said the rate cuts were expected to help consumers cope with rising living costs.

“While global energy markets remain unpredictable, our priority has always been to deliver stable and more affordable electricity to the communities we serve,” he said. “These rate reductions reflect our efforts to cushion households from volatility in fuel and commodity markets.”

Primelectric electricity rates Visayas
Negros Power rate reduction Philippines
Visayas power market Wholesale Electricity Spot Market
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph