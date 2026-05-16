Negros Power cuts May rates

Consumers of Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) will pay lower electricity bills this May after the utility reduced residential power rates on the back of lower generation and transmission charges.

The Razon-led company said on Saturday the average residential electricity rate this month fell to P11.3808 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down by P0.8655/kWh from April’s P12.2463/kWh.

“This month’s reduction in electricity rates is welcome news for our consumers, especially at a time when many households are still managing rising costs of living,” Negros Power president and CEO Roel Castro said.