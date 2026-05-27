25 former rebels in Quirino get safe conduct passes

The distribution was held during the Former Rebels’ Summit in Cabarroguis, led by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in partnership with government agencies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units.

The beneficiaries were processed under the jurisdiction of the 86th Infantry Battalion (86IB) of the 5th Infantry Division in coordination with the National Amnesty Commission–Local Amnesty Board. Officials said the Safe Conduct Passes were issued to former rebels who had already filed applications under the government’s amnesty program.

The passes temporarily protect applicants from arrest while their amnesty applications are being processed, allowing them to safely comply with legal requirements, reunite with their families, and rebuild their lives as peaceful and productive citizens.

Lt. Col. Rod Babaran Jr., Commanding Officer of the 86IB, said the initiative reflects the government’s continuing commitment to help former rebels return to mainstream society.

“The granting of these Safe Conduct Passes shows that the doors of the government remain open for those who sincerely want to change and live peacefully once again with their families and communities,” Lt. Col. Babaran said.

The 5th Infantry Division noted that the program is part of broader peace and reconciliation efforts aimed at ending decades-long armed conflict in remote communities across Northern Luzon. The first distribution of Safe Conduct Passes in the area was conducted in February this year in Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, the 5th Infantry Division stressed that all units under its operational control remain true and sincere in their commitment to help and assist former rebels who choose to return to the fold of the government.

The division added that it remains committed to supporting former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF as they begin new lives with their families and loved ones, enabling them to experience lasting peace and inclusive prosperity through government reintegration programs and community support initiatives.