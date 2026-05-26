US Army Hawaii visit boosts PH-US military ties

The visit highlighted the continuing cooperation between the Philippine Army and the United States Army through activities aimed at enhancing professional exchanges, mutual understanding, and regional security cooperation. Bartholomees paid a courtesy call on 2ID commander Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala and participated in several engagement activities with Jungle Fighter troops.

Among the activities conducted were a tree-planting activity in front of Ynares Gym, a tour of selected facilities inside Camp Capinpin, and capability demonstrations showcasing the operational readiness and interoperability of both forces. The engagements also served as an opportunity to exchange insights, share experiences, and reinforce the alliance between the two countries.

Highlighting the visit was the awarding of the Jungle Fighter Plaque and Stripe to Bartholomees as a symbol of friendship, mutual respect, and the continuing partnership between the Philippine Army and the United States Army.

A jeepney-inspired memento was likewise presented to Bartholomees, symbolizing Filipino resiliency, unity, and the enduring spirit of community.

“Our partnership with the United States continues to play an important role in strengthening cooperation, improving interoperability, and promoting stability in the region. Through shared engagements and mutual trust, we continue to build relationships that contribute to peace, readiness, and security,” Zagala said.

Bartholomees also presented the “Lightning Badge” as a token of camaraderie and appreciation for the cordial accommodation.

“From one Jungle Fighter Division to another Jungle Division,” Bartholomees said, referring to the US 25th Infantry Division’s “Jungle” Division moniker.

The visit further underscored the commitment of both armies to deepen long-standing ties through collaboration, shared experiences, and mutual support.