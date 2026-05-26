The Sonnets strike an emotional chord with new anthem 'Ambon'

As the song echoed through the venue, listeners immediately connected with its melancholic yet healing message. Audience members could be seen singing along and soaking in every lyric, turning the performance into an intimate shared experience between the band and their growing fanbase.

For frontman Migo, the song carries a deeply personal meaning.

“Gusto kong maramdaman ng mga tao na okay lang maging malungkot minsan. ‘Yung ‘Ambon,’ para siyang tahimik na sakit na unti-unti mong inilalabas habang nakikinig ka sa music,” he shared.

The emotional honesty behind the track has become one of the reasons listeners are gravitating toward The Sonnets. Their music speaks openly about heartbreak, vulnerability, healing, and the quiet emotions often left unsaid — themes that strongly resonate with today’s generation of music fans.

Migo also expressed gratitude for the growing support the band has been receiving as more listeners discover their music online and through live performances.

“Sobrang thankful kami sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa amin,” he said.

He then encouraged listeners to stream the newly released single across digital platforms.

“Sana mapakinggan ninyo ang ‘Ambon’ sa Spotify at sa iba pang streaming platforms. Sabayan ninyo kami sa bawat breakdown at bawat emosyon ng kanta.”

The band’s appearance at UniversiTeen also highlighted Hard Rock Café’s continuing effort to open its stage to emerging young musicians. The event, first launched last year, was designed to give Gen Z and student-led bands a venue where they could perform before live audiences and build their confidence as artists.

Hard Rock Café director for operations Clint Brian Peck said the initiative aims to support aspiring performers who are still finding their place in the local music industry.

“We are not closing our stage and feature just the well-known artists or established bands,” Peck explained. “We want to open our stage to the young generations, the young performers.”

He added that Hard Rock hopes to become a launchpad for the next wave of Filipino musicians.

“The campaign right now is ‘Support Local, Support OPM.’ We want to make the new bands part of the music at Hard Rock.”

Among the featured acts this year, The Sonnets emerged as one of the crowd favorites, further strengthening their growing reputation in the indie OPM scene following the success of their earlier track “Lumalamig.”

With relatable songwriting, emotionally immersive performances, and a sound that connects deeply with listeners, many believe The Sonnets are only beginning their rise.

And with “Ambon” now streaming on major digital platforms, the band is hoping their music continues to find people who simply want to feel understood through song.