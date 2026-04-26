CCP at 55: Modernizing the blueprint for Philippine visual arts

As the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) prepares to reopen its main building, the institution is undergoing intense “soul-searching.” A recent roundtable of industry leaders made it clear that, for the CCP to thrive, it must redefine its relationship with the visual arts. The discussion centered on a single, urgent goal: transforming the CCP from a performance-heavy venue into a global powerhouse for contemporary art.

Safeguarding a vanishing legacy

Clarissa Chikiamco, curator at the National Gallery Singapore, argued that the CCP must reclaim its history as an innovator. “CCP has, like at its beginning, has really been at the forefront of contemporary art in the Philippines,” she noted, specifically in “expanding art beyond traditional mediums of painting and sculpture.” She warned that “this legacy is in danger of being lost because this history is not really visible,” and urged the institution to actively “collect contemporary art. And by that, I don’t mean just paintings and sculptures.”