TESDA unveils online program courses for ECCD

Representatives from various municipalities of Camarines Sur also attended the activity to show support for the holistic growth and development of children in their respective communities.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the digital learning initiative aims to help more child development workers gain quality training and certification without geographical barriers.

The TESDA chief also encouraged the graduates to get further training, and be added to the pool of much needed trainers and assessors.

Recognizing the importance of investing in the country’s early childhood workforce, Senator Win Gatchalian expressed support for initiatives that expand learning and professional development opportunities for Child Development Workers.

The initiative supports the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in strengthening the country’s early childhood care and development system under Republic Act No. 12199, or the ECCD System Act of 2025.

Developed in collaboration with select TESDA Technology Institutions, the Early Childhood Care and Development Council, and the University of the Philippines Department of Family Life and Child Development, the courses provide technical-vocational institutions with readily available and quality-assured eLearning materials that may be utilized in the implementation of blended learning programs. The eLearning courses also allow learners to revisit modules at their own pace, helping improve readiness for competency assessment and increasing certification opportunities.

This expands the reach of training delivery beyond the physical limitations of training institutions while allowing more learners to access training programs within their own communities.

The ECCD Services NC III program equips Child Development Workers with competencies in health, nutrition, early learning, child protection, and holistic child development for children aged zero to five years old.

Latest TESDA data show that 2,477 trainees nationwide have already completed the program out of 3,452 enrollees.

TESDA also continues to strengthen the nationwide implementation of the program, with 89 registered programs, 75 accredited assessment centers, 72 certified assessors, and 451 trainers across the country. NEIL ALCOBER