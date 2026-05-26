Star-studded opening for luxury scent brand

Luxury smart aroma diffuser brand hiessēnce officially opened its newest branch at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City on 23 May with several celebrities and personalities in attendance.

Among those spotted at the launch were Kris Bernal, Donnalyn Bartolome, Tippy Dos Santos, Pinky Tobiano, Isabelle Daza, Ellen Adarna, Marian Rivera, Max Collins, Kira Balinger, Seth Fedelin, Tim Yap, and Kai Montinola.