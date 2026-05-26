Star-studded opening for luxury scent brand

Luxury smart aroma diffuser brand hiessēnce officially opened its newest branch at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City on 23 May with several celebrities and personalities in attendance.
Among those spotted at the launch were Kris Bernal, Donnalyn Bartolome, Tippy Dos Santos, Pinky Tobiano, Isabelle Daza, Ellen Adarna, Marian Rivera, Max Collins, Kira Balinger, Seth Fedelin, Tim Yap, and Kai Montinola.
Located at the Upper Ground Floor of SM Aura, the new branch features hiessēnce’s European-designed smart aroma diffusers and fragrance oils inspired by French perfumery.
The brand is known for its sleek, minimalist diffusers with metallic finishes, sculptural forms, and hotel-inspired scenting technology designed for homes and commercial spaces.
Prior to the SM Aura opening, hiessēnce mainly operated online while maintaining its base in Bonifacio Global City. The company has since expanded its physical presence amid growing interest in luxury home fragrance products in the Philippines.