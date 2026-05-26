SM powers up EV shift

SM now operates more than 183 EV chargers across 95 mall and non-mall properties nationwide, offering free charging for up to three hours during mall hours under its SM Green Movement initiative. “The free EV charging comes at a crucial time, especially with the current energy crisis increasing the need for alternative modes of transport that are not as dependent on crude. We are happy to keep serving our customers across our nationwide network of most-loved malls until the crisis settles,” said Engr. Junias Eusebio, SM Supermalls vice president for operations.

The company said the initiative began in 2022 with only four mall sites and has since grown into what it described as the country’s largest EV charging network. SM added that it aims to achieve 100 percent nationwide EV charging coverage by the end of May, while also helping reduce “range anxiety” among EV users through its extensive mall footprint across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.