Search ends at Angeles collapse site

The decision followed a final assessment using advanced life locator equipment operated by a specialized team from the Pasig City local government unit. Repeated scans showed no signs of life within the debris, confirming that no other survivors remained trapped.

Effective Tuesday, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the mission would shift from search-and-rescue efforts to retrieval and clearing operations.

Despite the grim development, Lazatin issued a strict directive to teams on the ground:

“Even though the goal has changed, the respect must not. Every effort must be made to handle all remains with the utmost dignity and proper care as we recover them.”

He added that an initial incident action plan for the next phase had already been agreed upon during Monday night’s command briefing.

Latest official tally

As of the latest update:

26 individuals rescued and brought to safety

Four confirmed fatalities

Seventeen people remain missing and are now the priority for recovery operations beginning Tuesday

Additional rescue

In a heartwarming development, responders also rescued a dog found alive within the rubble during clearing operations on Day 2.

Rescuers first spotted the animal resting beneath debris, seemingly unhurt, before it walked out of the structure. The dog was immediately secured and brought to safety and is now under the care of the Angeles City Veterinary Office for monitoring and medical evaluation.

Massive response

Since Day 2, a unified force of 267 personnel has been working around the clock at the site.

Rescue teams converged from Pampanga, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan and the BFP Regional Office III, bringing specialized tools, heavy trucks, ambulances and technical expertise. Reinforcements also arrived from the local government units of Olongapo City and Porac.

Full government support

During operations Monday, Lazatin personally met with families of the missing, providing real-time updates on the situation on the ground.

To speed up identification efforts, the City Social Welfare and Development Office assisted families in submitting photos and details of their loved ones, information considered vital for the retrieval phase.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian also joined officials to inspect the delivery of assistance. Under the unified response, families received food packs, hygiene kits, transportation support, financial aid and psychosocial counseling. Assistance was also arranged for those wishing to return to their home provinces.

Bayanihan spirit

The tragedy drew support and compassion from various sectors.

In a statement, the city government expressed gratitude to all who helped — from national agencies and local government units to private groups, volunteers and individuals who donated goods or offered prayers.

Water and food supplies were provided for responders and affected families. Equipment and technical assistance were also extended, including portable restrooms, structural assessments and heavy machinery for clearing operations.

Since Day 1, Pampanga Vice Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda has provided heavy equipment, including cranes and dump trucks, to accelerate response efforts.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support,” Lazatin said.

He called on residents to continue praying for the safety of responders and the success of ongoing operations.

Investigation continues

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause and circumstances of the building’s collapse.

Officials vowed to determine accountability while ensuring that every missing person is eventually recovered and brought home with dignity.