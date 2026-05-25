Aid extended to 35 survivors of collapsed Angeles building

Records from the Angeles City DRRMO show most workers are from San Jose, Bulacan (9), and Bicol Region (15), while others hail from Urdaneta, Pangasinan; Antique; Sorsogon; and local barangays Sapangbato and Balibago. Each will receive transport allowance and provisions to ensure their safe return home.

The CSWDO assured they will continue monitoring their condition even after the survivors have left the city.

Meanwhile, rescuers led by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) continue to dig and search for anyone possibly still trapped beneath the rubble. Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II confirmed signs of life are still being heard, though operations remain difficult due to the unstable position of debris.

He expressed gratitude to all agencies and volunteers helping both in rescue operations and providing aid to victims.

“Ang importante ay mailigtas ang buhay. Lahat ng makakatulong at nakikipag-ugnayan sa atin para mapabilis ang rescue operations ay malugod nating tinatanggap. Nagpapasalamat din tayo na nandito agad ang DSWD para matulungan ang mga survivors,” the Mayor said.

The city government said operations will continue round-the-clock under the Unified Command System until every person is accounted for and the area is declared safe.