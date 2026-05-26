SC praises legacy of scholar Myrna Feliciano

The Supreme Court (SC) has paid tribute to professor Myrna Feliciano, honoring her lifelong dedication to the legal profession and her role in strengthening the Philippine justice system.
In a statement, the SC described Feliciano as a trailblazer in several fields of law, particularly in gender, children, and marriage law, whose work in family protection and child welfare will continue to inspire future generations.
Feliciano served as chairperson emeritus of the legal writing, research, and methodology department of the Philippine Judicial Academy.
She also worked as a consultant to the Supreme Court Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns, and served as executive director of the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Office.
The court said her expertise and leadership significantly shaped continuing education for lawyers and contributed to the development of a more responsive and inclusive justice system.
Beyond the judiciary, Feliciano served as a commissioner of the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women, where she advanced advocacies for women and vulnerable sectors.
A respected academic and legal scholar, Feliciano earned her bachelor’s degree in library sciences and a bachelor of laws degree from the University of the Philippines (UP) in 1957 and 1973, respectively.
She later obtained a master’s degree in law librarianship from the University of Washington in 1965 and a master of laws degree from Harvard University in 1980.
Feliciano worked as a professorial lecturer and later as a regular faculty member at the UP College of Law, where she also served as the law librarian. Throughout her career, she sat on several Supreme Court committees.
“The SC expresses its deepest gratitude for her invaluable contributions to the development of rules, policies, and reforms that strengthened the justice system and advanced the cause of vulnerable sectors,” the court said.