SC praises legacy of scholar Myrna Feliciano

The Supreme Court (SC) has paid tribute to professor Myrna Feliciano, honoring her lifelong dedication to the legal profession and her role in strengthening the Philippine justice system.

In a statement, the SC described Feliciano as a trailblazer in several fields of law, particularly in gender, children, and marriage law, whose work in family protection and child welfare will continue to inspire future generations.

Feliciano served as chairperson emeritus of the legal writing, research, and methodology department of the Philippine Judicial Academy.